Angelique Kerber knocked out by 18-year-old Russian Anastasia Potapova

German fifth seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber was knocked out in the first round of the French Open yesterday by Russian world No. 81 Anastasia Potapova.

Kerber, bidding to complete a career Grand Slam, slumped to a 6-4, 6-2 defeat to the 18-year-old who was making her Paris debut.

The German, 31, had come into Roland Garros carrying a right ankle injury which forced her to pull out of the Italian Open and retire from her second-round tie in Madrid.

"I had a lot of confidence and I have to thank my coach for that," said Potapova, who hit 28 winners past her opponent who has now lost six times in the French Open first round.