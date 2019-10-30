Another WTA Finals injury heartbreak for Osaka

Two-time tennis Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka withdrew from the season-ending WTA Finals with a shoulder problem yesterday, the second straight year she has been forced out due to injury.

Osaka, who retired during last year's edition of the lucrative year-ender with a hamstring injury, had been due to play world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty yesterday.

"I'm disappointed to have to withdraw from the Finals," Osaka said. "This is not how I wanted to end this tournament or my season. I look forward to getting healthy and hope to be back here in Shenzhen next year."

Osaka had started the US$14 million (S$19m) round-robin tournament with a three-set victory over Petra Kvitova on Sunday to extend her winning streak to 11 matches after titles in Beijing and Osaka.