Another WTA Finals injury heartbreak for Osaka
Two-time tennis Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka withdrew from the season-ending WTA Finals with a shoulder problem yesterday, the second straight year she has been forced out due to injury.
Osaka, who retired during last year's edition of the lucrative year-ender with a hamstring injury, had been due to play world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty yesterday.
"I'm disappointed to have to withdraw from the Finals," Osaka said. "This is not how I wanted to end this tournament or my season. I look forward to getting healthy and hope to be back here in Shenzhen next year."
Osaka had started the US$14 million (S$19m) round-robin tournament with a three-set victory over Petra Kvitova on Sunday to extend her winning streak to 11 matches after titles in Beijing and Osaka.
World No. 10 Kiki Bertens, who replaced Osaka for the remaining matches, defeated Barty 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Red Group action last night. - AFP
