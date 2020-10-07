Argentina's Nadia Podoroska reaches French Open semi-finals

Argentina's Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier in the Open era to reach the women's semi-finals at Roland Garros after stunning third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4 yesterday.

The world No. 131 had never won a Grand Slam main-draw match before the tournament and is only the third female qualifier to make the last four of a Major.

Podoroska, 23, will play Polish teen Iga Swiatek or Italy's Martina Trevisan as she attempts to become the first women's qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final.