Argentina's Nadia Podoroska reaches French Open semi-finals

Oct 07, 2020 06:00 am

Argentina's Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier in the Open era to reach the women's semi-finals at Roland Garros after stunning third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4 yesterday.

The world No. 131 had never won a Grand Slam main-draw match before the tournament and is only the third female qualifier to make the last four of a Major.

Podoroska, 23, will play Polish teen Iga Swiatek or Italy's Martina Trevisan as she attempts to become the first women's qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final.

In today's quarter-finals, Danielle Collins will face Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over 30th seed Ons Jabeur in a rescheduled match. - AFP

Kvitova, Djokovic reach last eight

Tennis