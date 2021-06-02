Tennis

Ashleigh Barty overcomes early scare in Roland Garros opener

Ashleigh Barty overcomes early scare in Roland Garros opener
Ashleigh Barty. PHOTO: AFP
Jun 02, 2021 06:00 am

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty managed to play through an injury problem and stave off an upset by American Bernarda Pera with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win in her opening match of the French Open yesterday.

Returning to the Philippe Chatrier court after her maiden Grand Slam win in 2019, the 25-year-old Australian was given a scare when the 70th-ranked Pera rallied to win the second set.

But Barty, who started the match with a heavily strapped left thigh, fought hard to win and earn a second-round meeting with either Magda Linette of Poland or Frenchwoman Chloe Paquet.

Earlier, fifth seed Elina Svitolina recovered from a 5-2 second-set deficit to beat French teenager Oceane Babel 6-2, 7-5 to make the second round.

In the men's draw, 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal opened his title defence with a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(7/3) win over Australia's Alexei Popyrin.

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev, who beat Nadal en route to the Monte Carlo Masters final earlier this season, crashed at the first hurdle, losing 6-3, 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 3-6, 6-4 to Jan-Lennard Struff. - REUTERS

Naomi Osaka gets her peers’ backing
Tennis

Osaka gets her peers' backing

Related Stories

Federer makes winning Grand Slam return

Naomi Osaka faces disqualification if her media boycott continues

Clay to shape Federer’s return

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis