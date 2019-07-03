Ashleigh Barty stretches winning streak to a lucky 13

Ashleigh Barty has never been past the third round at Wimbledon but, now at the top women's tennis, she looks well-poised to challenge for a second Grand Slam title.

Ashleigh Barty's express-train run to the top of the women's game shows no sign of slowing, as the world No. 1 dispatched China's Zheng Saisai 6-4, 6-2 to reach the second round at Wimbledon yesterday.

Australian Barty, who followed up her French Open triumph last month by winning in Birmingham, sealed a 13th straight win in a brisk 1hr 16min, battling through the first set before easing through the second.

Barty has never been past the third round at Wimbledon, but her game is well-suited to the slick grass courts and, having dragged herself to the summit of women's tennis, she looks well-placed to challenge for a second Grand Slam title.

While some might feel the weight of expectation coming into a Grand Slam as world No. 1, it seems Barty is relishing the experience.

"It feels incredible. It feels a bit bizarre actually but I'm trying to go about my business in the same way as I always have done," she said.

"You have to enjoy every minute when you're playing at this beautiful tournament."

One opponent she won't have to worry about is world No. 2 Naomi Osaka, whose own bid to win a third Grand Slam title came to a premature end on Monday when she lost to Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in the first round.

Monday also saw Cori Gauff, at 15 the youngest ever qualifier for the Wimbledon singles, pull off a major shock, beating one of her idols in five-time champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4.

Gauff later made no bones about her ambitions at the tournament.

"My goal is to win it," she said. "I said this before: I want to be the greatest.

"My dad told me that I could do this when I was eight."

There were also upsets in the men's singles, with two-time French Open champion Dominic Thiem knocked out last night, losing to veteran American Sam Querrey 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 6-0.

On Monday, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev, the sixth and seventh seeds respectively, also bowed out.