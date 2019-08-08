Ashleigh Barty suffers shock second-round defeat at Rogers Cup

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty's preparations for the US Open got off to a rocky start, as the Australian suffered a shock 6-7 (7/5), 6-3, 6-4 loss to American Sofia Kenin in the second round of the Rogers Cup yesterday morning (Singapore time).

French Open champion Barty, playing for the first time since falling in the last 16 at Wimbledon, was far from her best and world No. 29 Kenin took full advantage.

"I wasn't able to adapt quickly enough, or well enough, to play a match of the standard that I expect myself to play and I want myself to play," said Barty.

Barty could lose her No. 1 ranking if Naomi Osaka wins her match this morning or if Czech Karolina Pliskova reaches the semi-finals.