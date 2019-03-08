Azarenka books showdown with Serena at Indian Wells

Two-time Indian Wells champion Victoria Azarenka shook off a slow start to beat Vera Lapko 6-2, 6-3 yesterday morning (Singapore time) and set up a second-round meeting with long-time rival Serena Williams.

Azarenka, a former world No. 1 now ranked 48th in the world, said she started a little too passively in dropping the first two games against her fellow Belarusian, but roared back to seal the win with ease.

She was looking forward to taking on 10th-seeded Williams, who like all the seeds in the combined WTA and ATP Masters event has a first-round bye.

The American, also an ex-world No. 1 player, has won 17 of their 21 encounters, but Azarenka took their most recent clash - in the 2016 Indian Wells final.

"Of course it's going to be a very special match for us," she said of their first clash since both became mothers.

"We have such a big history, it's going to be really special. She motivates me, she inspires me, she pushes me to be better," Azarenka said of Williams.