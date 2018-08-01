Azarenka sets up Muguruza meeting

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka outlasted Kateryna Bondarenko 6-3, 6-7(7/9), 7-5 at the Silicon Valley Classic yesterday morning (Singapore time) to set up a highly anticipated second-round clash with top seed Garbine Muguruza.

Azarenka took the first set comfortably but faced stiffer resistance in the second from the Ukrainian.

Azarenka committed 12 double faults and was broken four times.

But she did just enough to edge out the defensive-minded Bondarenko, who sent a backhand long on match- point to put an end to the marathon match.