Tennis

Ball boy saves the day for fan-craving Kvitova

Ball boy saves the day for fan-craving Kvitova
Petra Kvitova (background) and Barbora Krejcikova arrive for their match wearing face masks. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ball boy saves the day for fan-craving Kvitova
Czech star Petra Kvitova (above) takes on compatriot Barbora Krejcikova at a closed door tournament, as a ball boy watches on.PHOTO: AFP
Ball boy saves the day for fan-craving Kvitova
The Czech Tennis President’s Cup charity tournament has adopted strict hygiene measures, such as ball boys wearing gloves, designed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.PHOTO: REUTERS
Ball boy saves the day for fan-craving Kvitova
Social-distancing measures in place as the Czech Tennis President’s Cup charity tournament kicked off on Tuesday. PHOTO: EPA
May 27, 2020 06:48 pm

A little ball boy peeking from behind a fence gave Petra Kvitova the only touch of the fan support she misses at the Czech Tennis President’s Cup charity tournament played behind closed doors on Tuesday (May 26).

“It was after I played a decent passing shot down the line,” said Kvitova, following her victory over doubles specialist Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets.

“I ended up near the fence and he said ‘nice one’ to me. So I answered: ‘Thank you’,” the two-time Wimbledon champion chuckled.

But she conceded it felt “very weird” to play without an audience at the all-Czech tournament in Prague marked by strict hygiene measures designed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It feels very strange. I thought I might cheer for myself quite a few times or say something aloud and then I decided not to,” the world No. 12 said of the rather solemn atmosphere.

“The audience is crucial, it’s an engine for me.”

French Open could be held behind closed doors
Tennis

Roland Garros could be behind closed doors, says French boss

Related Stories

Organisers admit Australia Open could be cancelled

Tennis back on the menu in Austria, but don't shake on it

Feels surreal to be back on court: German tennis player Dustin Brown

Her two friends sitting by the court called on her to “tear” a few times, while her coach limited himself to just a few subdued “pojd” (come on), which is Kvitova’s trademark cheer.

“I thought at least the coach could clap for me and it didn’t happen. It was really weird,” said the 30-year-old Kvitova.

And, recalling the ball boy moment, she added: “It was a good shot. Normally I would have yelled.” – AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennispetra kvitovaCzech Republiccovid-19coronavirus