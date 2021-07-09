Tennis

Barty defeats Kerber to reach her first Wimbledon final

Ashleigh Barty. PHOTO: AFP
Jul 09, 2021 06:00 am

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty said she would be able to experience for real a childhood dream of playing in the Wimbledon final, after she produced an impressive display to beat Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) yesterday.

In tomorrow's final, the 25-year-old Australian will face former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, who defeated second seed Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the other semi-final.

It will be the first time since 1977 that both finalists are in their maiden Wimbledon final.

"Angelique brought the best out of me and now I have a chance on Saturday to live out a childhood dream," said Barty .

She is the first Australian woman to reach the final since her idol and mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her second Wimbledon title in 1980.

Despite being a junior Wimbledon champion in 2011, Barty had never progressed further than the fourth round as a senior player at the All England Club.

She is just one win away from a second Grand Slam title after her 2019 French Open victory.

Kerber saw her 10-match winning run come to an end, but the 33-year-old will be encouraged by her semi-final run, which is her best showing since her 2018 Wimbledon triumph. - AFP

Tennis