Bencic plans a parachute jump to celebrate Dubai title

Feb 25, 2019 06:00 am

Belinda Bencic defeated Petra Kvitova 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Dubai Championships and vowed to celebrate with her first parachute jump.

"We agreed that the next title I won, we would go skydiving," the Swiss said.

Saturday's title - the third of her career - will see the 21-year-old Bencic jump to 23 in the new world rankings from her current spot of 45th.

"It's unbelievable, it's incredible. I mean, I still cannot believe it," she said.

"I'm so happy about the consistency that I could back up my wins. After playing a tough match, I could mentally win another one; it's very difficult."

Bencic won her 13th match of the season against two defeats, while Kvitova was thwarted in a second final after winning Sydney but losing the Australian Open title match to Naomi Osaka.

"She played great, it was a tough one today for sure," Kvitova said." - AFP

