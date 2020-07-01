Boris Becker, Nick Kyrgios trade insults over Zverev party video

Boris Becker and Nick Kyrgios exchanged verbal blows yesterday on Twitter, after the Australian branded fellow tennis star Alexander Zverev "selfish" for partying during the Covid-19 pandemic despite promising to self-isolate.

Zverev, 23, tested negative after playing in Novak Djokovic's coronavirus-hit Adria Tour and vowed to isolate. However, he was purportedly filmed at a busy bar over the weekend, leading an exasperated Kyrgios to slam his behaviour on Instagram on Monday.

Becker, the head of German men's tennis, took umbrage with Kyrgios' comment and stood up for his compatriot by firing back at Kyrgios yesterday.

"Don't like no #rats! Anybody telling off fellow sportsman/woman is no friend of mine! Look yourself in the mirror and think you're better than us... @NickKyrgios," the six-time Grand Slam winner said.

DOUGHNUT

Kyrgios quickly responded amid of flurry of back-and-forth tweets.

"For goodness sake Boris, I'm not competing or trying to throw anyone under the bus. It's a global pandemic and, if someone is as idiotic as Alex to do what he has done, I'll call him out for it. Simple," he wrote.

Kyrgios followed up with: "@TheBorisBecker is a bigger doughnut than I thought. Can hit a volley, obviously not the sharpest tool in the shed though."

After more exchanges, Kyrgios criticised Becker, a former coach to 17-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic, for defending Zverev, who he says should apologise for breaking his promise.

"How about the dude who you are defending mans up and gives us some sort of explanation? Not another average management apology," said the Australian.