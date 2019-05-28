Caroline Wozniacki knocked out of French Open, says opponent got lucky

Veronika Kudermetova had made her main-draw debut at a Grand Slam with a first-round Australian Open loss in January.

Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki was left "frustrated" after collapsing to a 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 loss to Russian world No. 68Veronika Kudermetova in the French Open first round yesterday and told her opponent she "got lucky".

The Danish 13th seed had retired injured from her two previous matches in the lead-up to Roland Garros, but looked to have found form in a one-sided opening set.

Last year's Australian Open champion lost her way in the second set, though, making 10 unforced errors, but said her opponent was fortunate to turn the match around.

"I think she got very lucky at the start of the second set and took advantage of the opportunities she got," said Wozniacki, who is suffering from arthritis.

"I ran out of steam in the end and made some unforced errors that I don't usually do, so that was very frustrating.

"She had a few net cords and good shots on some of the important points at the start of the second set. It hasn't been a great year for me so far, so I'm going to work hard and try and turn it around."

EXIT

Wozniacki, 28, follows two other big names - Angelique Kerber and Venus Williams - out of the French Open.

Kudermetova, 22, cruised to victory in the decider on a sparsely populated Court Philippe Chatrier to claim the biggest win of her career.

The Russian will face either Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas or French wildcard Audrey Albie in the second round, having only made her main-draw debut at a Grand Slam event with a first-round Australian Open loss in January.

"I was a little bit nervous at the start of the match, but I took it game by game and tried to be more aggressive," she said.

There was also a breakthrough for Britain's Johanna Konta.

The 28-year-old reached the French Open's second round for the first time after beating Antonia Lottner 6-4, 6-4, snapping a run of four opening-round defeats at Roland Garros.

In the men's event, the top two seeds Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both cruised to the second round.

Nadal defeated Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-1, 6-3, while Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.