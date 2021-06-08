Coco Gauff, 17, becomes youngest Grand Slam q-finalist since 2006
Coco Gauff became the youngest Grand Slam quarter-finalist in 15 years yesterday, when she defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the French Open, claiming she "dreams big but aims higher".
Gauff, 17, swept to a 53-minute 6-3, 6-1 win and takes on Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the semi-finals.
At 17 years and 86 days, Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the last eight of a Slam since Nicole Vaidisova made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2006 aged 17 years and 44 days.
She is also the youngest American woman to book a place in the last eight in Paris since Jennifer Capriati in 1993.
"I could easily have said I'm satisfied with the fourth round and everything, but today I think I just came in more hungry and wanting more compared to my last times I have been in the fourth round."
Maria Sakkari also reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final after a 6-1, 6-3 win over fourth seed Sofia Kenin.
In the men's draw, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic survived a massive scare before rallying from two sets down against Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti to reach the quarter-finals, winning 7-6(9/7), 7-6(7/2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0.
Musetti, appearing in his first Grand Slam main draw, was inspired as he took the opening two sets on tiebreaks.
But he crumbled and appeared to run out of energy as he managed one game thereafter before retiring at 4-0 down in the fifth set. - AFP, REUTERS
