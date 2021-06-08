Coco Gauff, 17, becomes youngest Grand Slam q-finalist since 2006

Coco Gauff became the youngest Grand Slam quarter-finalist in 15 years yesterday, when she defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the French Open, claiming she "dreams big but aims higher".

Gauff, 17, swept to a 53-minute 6-3, 6-1 win and takes on Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the semi-finals.

At 17 years and 86 days, Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the last eight of a Slam since Nicole Vaidisova made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2006 aged 17 years and 44 days.

She is also the youngest American woman to book a place in the last eight in Paris since Jennifer Capriati in 1993.

"I could easily have said I'm satisfied with the fourth round and everything, but today I think I just came in more hungry and wanting more compared to my last times I have been in the fourth round."

Maria Sakkari also reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final after a 6-1, 6-3 win over fourth seed Sofia Kenin.

In the men's draw, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic survived a massive scare before rallying from two sets down against Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti to reach the quarter-finals, winning 7-6(9/7), 7-6(7/2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0.

Musetti, appearing in his first Grand Slam main draw, was inspired as he took the opening two sets on tiebreaks.