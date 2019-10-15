Coco Gauff soars to world No. 71
American prodigy Coco Gauff, 15, continued her rise up the ranks of women's tennis yesterday when the WTA rankings showed a climb of 39 places to No. 71 in the world.
Gauff started last week in Linz at 110th and was set for an early departure from Austria, after losing in the qualifying rounds before grabbing a lifeline as a lucky loser.
She went on to beat 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko in the final for her maiden title. It marks a meteoric rise for the American - at the end of 2018, she was 686th in the world. - AFP
Roger Federer to try for Olympic gold
Swiss tennis star Roger Federer announced yesterday that he will compete at next year's Tokyo Olympic Games in a bid to win the men's singles gold medal.
That is the only major prize that he has yet to obtain.
"I've been debating with my team for a few weeks now, months actually, what I should do in the summer time (of 2020) after Wimbledon and before the US Open," he said at a promotional event.
"At the end of the day, my heart decided to play in the Olympic Games again." - AFP
Petr Cech’s dream ice hockey debut
Former English Premier League goalkeeper Petr Cech proved himself a cool customer no matter the surface yesterday morning (Singapore time), saving twice in a penalty shoot-out on his ice hockey debut to help fourth division Guildford Phoenix beat Swindon Wildcats 2.
The 37-year-old, who made more than 600 appearances for Chelsea and Arsenal, called time on his football career at the end of last season, but announced last week that he was joining Phoenix and would play for the British team in his spare time. - REUTERS
