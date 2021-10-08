Coco Gauff tells Emma Raducanu to limit social media use

American teenager Coco Gauff has urged US Open champion Emma Raducanu to be wary of social media, following the Briton's maiden Grand Slam triumph at Flushing Meadows last month.

Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Major, has since gained thousands of new followers on social media.

The world No. 22, who was recently invited to gala events such as the premiere of the new James Bond film in London, even set up an account on Chinese microblogging site Weibo to keep in touch with fans in that country.

Gauff, who shot to fame as a 15-year-old when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019, urged the 18-year-old Raducanu to take time away from her phone.

"It is exciting when you get all the retweets, all the follows and all of that, but it can be a bit overwhelming. At least in my experience. That's probably what I wish I would've known, not to focus on social media," said the world No. 19.

Gauff added that she limits access to her phone apps from 8.30am to 9.30pm because she thought she was spending too much time on them.

Following her historic win, Raducanu will be back in action for the first time tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Having received a first-round bye, the 17th seed will face world No. 100 Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Sasnovich, 27, defeated Maria Camila Osorio 6-0, 6-4 in the first round.