Comeback king Zverev reaches first Grand Slam quarter-final

German second seed Alexander Zverev claimed his third successive comeback win at the French Open to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final yesterday, edging out Russian Karen Khachanov in five sets.

The 21-year-old played some stunning tennis in the closing stages of a dramatic 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 fourth-round victory and will next face Dominic Thiem, who reached a third successive quarter-final in Paris by seeing off Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4.

In the process, Zverev ended his wait for a maiden Major last-eight appearance at the 12th attempt.

Said Zverev, who is bidding to become the first German man to win the French Open since 1937: "My brother and I are guys who spend three, four hours a day in the gym, lifting heavy weights, on the treadmill. It paid off today."

A tight first set heated up in the 10th game when Zverev saved two set-points. But the Russian sealed the set at the third time of asking.

There was excitement at the end of the second set too as a marathon game saw Zverev fail to serve it out to level the match, firing long on Khachanov's fifth break-point after wasting three set-points.

But the German gathered himself, taking a tie-break as the momentum swung back in his favour.

That proved a false dawn for Zverev, though, as Khachanov eased through the third set with some powerful hitting.