Covid turning tennis into a job: Australia's John Millman

Australia's John Millman, ranked 39th in the world, did not feature in the Singapore Tennis Open yesterday as the four top seeds were given first-round byes.

The ATP Tour was upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with tournaments cancelled from early March till late August last year.

When play resumed, conditions were significantly different, with hotel quarantines before tournament action the new order of the day.

At this month's Australian Open, the year's first Grand Slam, the frustration with the new normal remained palpable.

World No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut likened the quarantine to prison "with Wi-Fi", while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic wrote to organisers requesting a shorter isolation period and asked for players to be put up in "private houses with tennis courts".

Australian Millman - who is in town for the Singapore Tennis Open, which began yesterday - said that with his country's strict Covid-19 quarantine protocol, playing on the ATP Tour could result in him spending the next nine to 10 months away from his family, if the coronavirus situation does not improve.

He said: "It's not the most unbelievable conditions for your mental and physical health, I don't think, by being confined to a hotel and tennis courts. Doing that backwards and forwards for nine months could be really tough...

"I can tell you last year, it was really tough.

"I was one of the ones that went away... for about 4½ months when Tour resumed last year, and I found it a really challenging experience.

"You take for granted just being able to go next door to a cafe and have a coffee. It's a really challenging thing.

"It turns tennis much more into a job. And also... like I said being an Australian and being away from your family and friends for nine months, you know, it's not a whole lot of fun."

The 31-year-old's comments are especially telling, considering he volunteered to do a two-week quarantine in Melbourne in order to improve his chances at his home Grand Slam.

After serving a two-week isolation period in Sydney late last year following his 4½ months away on the ATP Tour, Millman explored the option of trying to enter the quarantine bubble in Melbourne alongside players who had arrived from overseas.

This was so that he could join coach Peter Luczak and practise on the Melbourne Park courts.

He told The Age newspaper then that government restrictions prevented him from joining the bubble.

Millman, who famously upset 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the 2018 US Open, lost in the first round at Melbourne Park to 72nd-ranked Corentin Moutet.

He said after the match: "I just felt like the conditions were really different and obviously we couldn't hit on-site until just after the ATP Cup because we weren't in that bubble."

Like the Australian, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic also lost in the first round, to world No. 17 Grigor Dimitrov.

Cilic, who headlines the Singapore Tennis Open, highlighted the financial ramifications of Covid-19, especially on lower-ranked players.

PRIZE MONEY

When asked for his reaction to some players calling for alternatives to strict quarantine measures, the 32-year-old Croat, who has also reached the final of the Australian Open and Wimbledon, said: "The concern of the players was that the prize money in the (ATP) 250, 500 tournaments went considerably down and expenses for the players are still the same.

"They're still travelling, doing the protocols and stuff and a lot of players are struggling financially. They are putting everything on paper, a lot of them are losing money...

"There needs to be, in my own sense, a little bit better communication with the ATP (on) how to resolve these issues."

Cilic will kick off his Singapore Tennis Open campaign against Japan's Daniel Taro, who beat India's Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3 yesterday.

Millman will face the winner of the clash between Yuki Bhambri and Matthew Ebden.