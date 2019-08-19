Daniil Medvedev shocks Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati semis

A resilient Daniil Medvedev changed tactics midway through the second set and shocked world No. 1 Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Cincinnati Masters semi-finals yesterday morning (Singapore time).

After losing the first set, the Russian ninth seed decided he had nothing to lose midway through the second.

Medvedev, 23, became more aggressive and on second serve in particular, and the complexion of the match changed in a heartbeat as the previously dominant Djokovic, 32, suddenly looked vulnerable.

"I was so tired in the first set and playing Novak, I thought I'm not going to be able to keep the intensity," world No. 8 Medvedev said in a courtside interview.

"Then there was one momentum change in the second and I just started playing unbelievable."