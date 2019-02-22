Deal with the shyness, Osaka

Petra Kvitova (right, with Naomi Osaka and their Australian Open trophies) says she totally understands the shy Japanese.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says Naomi Osaka's shyness is a problem for her, as she struggles to deal with the increased scrutiny in the wake of her success at the Grand Slams and her rise to the top of the world rankings.

A tearful Osaka admitted difficulty in dealing with the attention of being the world's top-ranked woman, after a shock defeat by France's Kristina Mladenovic at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

It was the 21-year-old's first match since her Australian Open triumph last month for the second Grand Slam title of her career. Kvitova said Osaka would have to get used to having a target on her back.

"She's No. 1, Grand Slam winner, everyone just wants to beat her. That's how players are thinking," said Kvitova, beaten by Osaka in the Melbourne final.

"I remember when I was young, I totally had same mindset. That's how it is...

"It's about experiences and coming to the court knowing that you are the favourite of every match.

"Every player on the other side wants to beat you."

World No. 4 Kvitova clinched her first Wimbledon title in 2011 but found it difficult to build on that success.

"It took me a while, three years to win another Grand Slam. I was still in the top 10.

"I was still fighting, but in the big stages I couldn't do it," added Kvitova, whose career stalled after a knife attack by a home intruder in 2016.

"She (Osaka) is kind of a shy person, probably like me at the time. It was really difficult for me, that time, for sure. I totally understand Naomi."

On Wednesday, Kvitova and Simona Halep advanced to the quarter-finals of the Dubai Championships and were joined by two-time defending champion Elina Svitolina.

Second seed Kvitova outlasted American qualifier Jennifer Brady 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

Crowd favourite and third seed Halep coped with gusty conditions at the Aviation Club as she beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-3, 7-5, breaking seven times.

The Romanian will play her quarter-final against a charged-up Belinda Bencic, who saved seven match-points before converting the first of her own to beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (9/7).

"I have no idea how I won, I was thinking many times during the match-points that I was already back in the locker room," said Bencic.

"I have nothing to lose against Halep, she's a great player. But I have gained energy from this win."

Svitolina put on the most dominant performance, crushing former Wimbledon and Roland Garros champion Garbine Muguruza 6-1, 6-2 in just 62 minutes.

She is bidding to become the first woman to win the tournament three times and next faces Carla Suarez Navarro.

The Spaniard edged past Osaka's conqueror Mladenovic 7-5, 7-5.

"I didn't play good today. I started badly," the world No. 26. "Sometimes is not easy take the confidence back again.".

Fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova was tested by Alison Riske, with the Czech taking more than two hours to produce a 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) victory.

The 2015 finalist won a marathon game late in the second set, holding for 5-5 after seven deuces plus two set-points for her American opponent.

Pliskova broke a game later but dropped serve herself to force a tie-breaker; the decider ended on a first match-point after Riske double-faulted.