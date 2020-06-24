Djokovic and wife contract Covid-19

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said yesterday he had tested positive for Covid-19, the Serb star becoming the fourth player to contract the coronavirus after taking part in his exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans.

Djokovic, who is "not showing any symptoms" according to his spokesman, joins Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki in contracting the virus.

The Serb, 33, said his wife Jelena also tested positive while the results of their children were negative.

"I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine," the 17-time Grand Slam winner said, adding that he would self-isolate for the next 14 days.