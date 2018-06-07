Djokovic could skip Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic said he does not know if he will play at Wimbledon, after tumbling out of the French Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Serb, a three-time Wimbledon champion, appeared distraught after his quarter-final defeat by unseeded Marco Cecchinato in which he was treated for neck pain.

Clearly still wound up after a 6-3, 7-6(7/4), 1-6, 7-6(13/11) defeat, Djokovic gave one- or two-word answers to several questions and cast doubt over his participation in the grasscourt season.

"I don't know if I'm going to play on grass," Djokovic, who won the last of his 12 Grand Slam titles in Paris two years ago, told reporters crowded into a small interview room after he declined the opportunity to use a much larger one.

When pressed on whether that meant he would not play at Wimbledon, the 31-year-old Serb was non-committal.

"I don't know. I don't know what I'm going to do. I just came from the court," he said. "Sorry, guys, I can't give you that answer. I cannot give you any answer."

Djokovic refused to blame any physical problems for his defeat.

"He played amazing and credit to him. Congrats for a great performance. He came out very well," he said.

Asked if he was back, however, Djokovic was blunt.