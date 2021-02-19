Djokovic crushes qualifier Karatsev to reach Australian Open final
Eight-time champion Novak Djokovic said he was peaking just at the right time, after ending the dream run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev yesterday to reach his ninth Australian Open final.
The 33-year-old Serb, showing no ill-effects from an abdomen injury suffered in the third round, overwhelmed the 114th-ranked Karatsev 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 53 minutes to reach his 28th Grand Slam final.
"This is the best I've felt in this tournament," said Djokovic, who hit 30 winners and 17 aces.
"I could swing through the ball. No pain. The best match so far... Couldn't be better timing for me to play my best tennis."
Djokovic, who has never lost an Australian Open final, is one win away from his 18th Grand Slam trophy. Standing in his way will be fourth seed Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas, the fifth seed, who play their semi-final today. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now