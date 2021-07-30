Djokovic: As it gets tougher, I get better

Novak Djokovic said he is "getting better and better", after easing into a Tokyo Olympics men's tennis semi-final against Alexander Zverev by thrashing Japan's Kei Nishikori yesterday.

The world No. 1, chasing a calendar Golden Grand Slam, secured a 6-2, 6-0 victory in only 70 minutes.

The Serb, 34, has never won the Olympic singles title, with a bronze medal in 2008 his best result at the Games, but will face German fourth seed Zverev in the last four today.

"I'm very happy, my best performance in the tournament," said the top seed. "Matches are not getting easier, but my level of tennis is getting better and better."

Zverev reached the last four after a 6-4, 6-1 quarter-final win over Jeremy Chardy.

The other semi-final will see Karen Khachanov facing Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6 (7/5).