Djokovic sinks Sinner at Monte-Carlo Masters
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic swept past talented teen Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-2 in Monte-Carlo yesterday on his first appearance since winning the Australian Open in February.
The man Djokovic is seeded to meet in the final, Rafael Nadal, took his first step towards a 12th title in the principality with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Federico Delbonis.
Nadal was in action three days after practising with Daniil Medvedev, the Russian second seed who was forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now