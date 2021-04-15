Djokovic sinks Sinner at Monte-Carlo Masters

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic swept past talented teen Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-2 in Monte-Carlo yesterday on his first appearance since winning the Australian Open in February.

The man Djokovic is seeded to meet in the final, Rafael Nadal, took his first step towards a 12th title in the principality with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Federico Delbonis.