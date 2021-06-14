Tennis

Djokovic wins 19th Grand Slam at the French Open

Jun 14, 2021 06:00 am

Novak Djokovic clinched his 19th Grand Slam title this morning (Singapore time) after a comeback victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final.

The world No. 1 defeated the Greek 6-7(6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to move just one Slam title behind rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova teamed up with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova to defeat Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 for the women's doubles title, a day after winning the singles crown. - AFP

