Dominic Thiem offers Serena Williams a truce

Austria's Dominic Thiem has extended an olive branch to Serena Williams after their media room misunderstanding at the French Open by offering to partner the American in mixed doubles at Wimbledon or the US Open.

Thiem, who finished runner-up at Roland Garros, was left fuming after being asked to make way for Williams at a post-match news conference, following her third-round defeat.

Williams, who had just lost in straight sets to Sofia Kenin, was pushing organisers to give her a room right away and Thiem accused the American of showing "bad personality" and treating him like "a junior".

"Probably it was not Serena's mistake... I would like to make amends with her in Wimbledon or the US Open mixed doubles," he said yesterday.