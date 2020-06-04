Double-header plan for US Open

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has proposed moving August's ATP/WTA Cincinnati Masters to New York for a double-header with the US Open, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The Times reported that the proposal, which is designed to ward off threats to both tournaments from the coronavirus pandemic, was being considered by both the ATP and WTA.

If approved, the move would allow foreign players to remain in one venue during competition in the United States, alleviating concerns about travelling during the pandemic.

Under the proposal, the Cincinnati tournament would retain its Aug 17-23 slot in the calendar as a lead-in to the US Open, whose main draw gets under way on Aug 31.

Both tournaments would take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows.

The reported proposal follows increasing uncertainty about the position of the US Open, with New York being the epicentre of the coronavirus crisis in the US. A final decision on the tournament's status will be taken by end of the month.