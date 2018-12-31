Easy for Federer at Hopman Cup

Roger Federer made a winning start in Switzerland's Hopman Cup campaign in Perth yesterday.

Federer cruised past Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-1, 6-1, before compatriot Belinda Bencic beat Katie Boulter 6-2, 7-6 (7/0) in the mixed teams tournament.

Star duo Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev also made encouraging starts to their Australian Open preparation as Germany cruised to a 3-0 win over Spain.

The top-10 pair, beaten finalists in the previous edition of the tournament, were too good in their singles matches against Garbine Muguruza and David Ferrer.

Just over two weeks out from the year's first Grand Slam, Kerber edged past Muguruza 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to open the tie, while a misfiring Zverev was given a scare by the veteran Ferrer before also winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/0).