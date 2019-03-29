End of the road for Hopman Cup
Tennis' unique mixed-teams Hopman Cup in Perth will be axed after 31 years and replaced by the ATP World Team Cup, national broadcaster ABC reported yesterday.
Two of the three cities to host the new men-only tournament - Sydney and Brisbane - have already been announced in a revamp of the season-opening tennis calendar.
Perth will be the third venue, with the popular Hopman Cup - won this year by Swiss pair Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic - making way, the ABC and Perth Now news site reported. - AFP
