Errani's doping ban increased to 10 months

Italian tennis player Sara Errani's ban for an anti-doping violation has been increased from two to 10 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the tribunal said yesterday.

The 2012 French Open runner-up tested positive for letrozole - a substance used in the treatment of breast cancer - in an out-of-competition test in February 2017.

CAS said it accepted that the source of letrozole was "medication taken by her mother that found its way into the family meal prepared by the athlete's mother and eaten by the entire family".