Family spurs Federer to victory

Federer (above) was not at his best, but did enough to beat Bautista Agut.

Roger Federer said that he did not want to lose in front of his young family as he was pushed all the way for the second match in a row at the Shanghai Masters yesterday.

The reigning champion squeezed into the quarter-finals after eventually defeating the 28th-ranked Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

The top seed will play Japan's eighth seed Kei Nishikori, while Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are also through, albeit with far less hassle.

The 37-year-old Swiss great was forced to fight in his opening match on Wednesday against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Normal order appeared to have been restored when the 20-time Grand Slam champion comfortably claimed the first set against Bautista Agut.

But the Spaniard won the second set - the first time he had taken a set against the Swiss maestro - before Federer made the breakthrough on his opponent's serve in the ninth game of the deciding set, pumping his fist as another hard-won victory loomed into view.

Federer's wife Mirka and their four children were in the arena and he said afterwards: "I'm not sure if they give me more courage fighting on court, but they were here today.

"I was telling myself, particularly tonight I cannot do this (lose) because they were there, but I don't know how much I draw from that, quite honestly."

One player who will not be in the quarter-finals is Juan Martin del Potro. The Argentinian conceded his match against Borna Coric after hurting his right knee in an awkward fall.