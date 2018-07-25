Tennis

Fed withdraws from Rogers Cup

Jul 25, 2018 06:00 am

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has pulled out of next month's ATP Rogers Cup tournament in Toronto due to scheduling concerns.

The 36-year-old Federer said he needs to be prudent about how many tournaments he plays in a season.

"I'm so disappointed not to play at the Rogers Cup this summer," said world No. 2 Federer.

"I had a fantastic time in Montreal last year and always enjoy playing in front of the Canadian fans.

"But unfortunately, with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto this year."

Jeremy Chardy of France will take Federer's place in the main draw.

Djokovic bags fourth Wimbledon title
Tennis

Novak nets 4th Wimbledon title

Organisers said the event, which takes place from Aug 4-12 at Toronto's York University, will feature 19 of the top 20 players in the world. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis