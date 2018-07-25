Fed withdraws from Rogers Cup
Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has pulled out of next month's ATP Rogers Cup tournament in Toronto due to scheduling concerns.
The 36-year-old Federer said he needs to be prudent about how many tournaments he plays in a season.
"I'm so disappointed not to play at the Rogers Cup this summer," said world No. 2 Federer.
"I had a fantastic time in Montreal last year and always enjoy playing in front of the Canadian fans.
"But unfortunately, with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto this year."
Jeremy Chardy of France will take Federer's place in the main draw.
Organisers said the event, which takes place from Aug 4-12 at Toronto's York University, will feature 19 of the top 20 players in the world. - AFP
