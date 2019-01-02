Federer gets bragging rights over Williams

Serena Williams and Roger Federer smile at each other for their wefie yesterday.

Roger Federer took the honours in the much-anticipated mixed doubles clash with fellow great Serena Williams in what the latter described as the "match of her career" at the Hopman Cup in Perth yesterday.

In the biggest mixed doubles drawcard in the 31-year tournament, in what is expected to be its final edition, Federer teamed with Belinda Bencic to win the match in straight sets and clinch the Group B tie for Switzerland.

With 43 Grand Slam singles titles (Williams 23, Federer 20) and more than US$200 million (S$272m) in prize money between them, the two 37-year-olds had welcomed the chance to face each other on the court in an official match for the first time.

As it turned out, the tie was decided by the mixed doubles, after both Federer and Williams won their earlier singles matches.

A capacity crowd of 14,064 turned out for the tie, and they saw Federer and Bencic largely capitalise on the mixed doubles inexperience of Williams' teammate, Francis Tiafoe, to clinch the deciding rubber under the Fast4 format, 4-2, 4-3 (5/3).

Williams, who seemed to be troubled by her right shoulder but said it wasn't a concern, was disappointed her doubles experience didn't give the Americans the edge.

However, even a rare defeat couldn't take the gloss off the experience of facing Federer for the first, and almost certainly the only, time.

"I was so excited and literally it was the match of my career," she said.

"Playing someone so great and that you admire so much in a match that actually means something.

"It is really great and special to go against the greatest of all time."

Federer said he was thrilled to play against one of the few players with more Grand Slam titles.

"I really enjoyed playing against Serena, what an honour and pleasure," he said. "I was nervous returning because people talk about her serve so much.

"It was great fun, she is a great champion, you see how focused and determined she is and I love that about her."

The pair posed together for a wefie after the match.

In his singles match, Federer scored successive wins to start the new season with an impressive 6-4, 6-1 victory over Tiafoe.

The world No. 3 was challenged early by the 39th-ranked American, but then secured the first set with a break in the 10th game.

Federer won seven games in succession and eight of the last nine as Tiafoe dropped away.

It was another encouraging performance from Federer as he builds his preparation for the Jan 14-27 Australian Open in Melbourne.

He will be looking to win a third successive Australian Open title and seventh overall.

"It's been a great start to the season for me, I found a way and I have to be happy right now," Federer said.