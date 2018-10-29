Federer ignored deadline set by ‘new’ Davis Cup
Roger Federer has revealed that organisers of the re-launched and condensed Davis Cup gave him three days to decide if he would commit to the controversial competition.
Speaking at the Swiss Indoors tournament, the world No. 3 said that given the impossibly short time frame to make a decision, he opted out.
"They left me only three days to decide," Federer said.
"I didn't to have time to consult with all the people I had to consult. I could not make a decision in that time, so I told them to do what they wanted."
The 20-time Grand Slam champion has voiced doubts about the wisdom of the one-week format to be introduced by organisers Kosmos, who have promised the International Tennis Federation up to US$3 billion (S$4.14b) in prize money over the next 25 years.
The competition is set to feature 18 countries in the Nov 18-24 finals in Madrid next year, and will replace the classic home-and-away ties played four times per year for decades.
Kosmos is headed by Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, who is hoping fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal will play in the upcoming event.
Novak Djokovic has said he will give precedence to the ATP's intended relaunch of the defunct World Team Cup in January 2020. - AFP
