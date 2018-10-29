Federer ignored deadline set by ‘new’ Davis Cup

Roger Federer has revealed that organisers of the re-launched and condensed Davis Cup gave him three days to decide if he would commit to the controversial competition.

Speaking at the Swiss Indoors tournament, the world No. 3 said that given the impossibly short time frame to make a decision, he opted out.

"They left me only three days to decide," Federer said.

"I didn't to have time to consult with all the people I had to consult. I could not make a decision in that time, so I told them to do what they wanted."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has voiced doubts about the wisdom of the one-week format to be introduced by organisers Kosmos, who have promised the International Tennis Federation up to US$3 billion (S$4.14b) in prize money over the next 25 years.

The competition is set to feature 18 countries in the Nov 18-24 finals in Madrid next year, and will replace the classic home-and-away ties played four times per year for decades.

Kosmos is headed by Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, who is hoping fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal will play in the upcoming event.