Federer, Kerber cool over new tie-break rules

Roger Federer is aiming for his third Australian Open title and seventh overall.

Tennis stars Roger Federer and Angelique Kerber have cautiously welcomed new tie-break rules for the deciding set at the Australian Open.

The year's opening Grand Slam, starting next Monday, will for the first time feature an extended tie-break in the final set when the score reaches 6-6, rather than a traditional full set.

To win the decisive tie-break, a player will need to be the first to 10 with an advantage of at least two points.

The move means all four Slams now use different rules, with only the French Open holding off from introducing a tie-break in the decider.

Federer, who said he had been asked for his opinion on the change by tournament officials, admitted marathon final sets would be missed by some.

"We will miss the 70-68 in the fifth, so that's a pity," he said, referring to the famous final-set marathon between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010.

The funny thing is we have four different formats in four Slams, so it’s important to remind yourself... which one it is. Roger Federer, on the four Grand Slams all adopting different tie-break rules for the deciding set

But Federer, who is in fine form after combining with Swiss compatriot Belinda Bencic to win his third Hopman Cup on Saturday, said he was "a bit torn" between the options.

"I am OK with any format really," said the 37-year-old, who is aiming for his third successive Australian Open title and seventh overall.

"Thing is, when it goes to 6-6 in the fifth, you've had plenty of chances to win it or lose it. So from that standpoint, how it ends is secondary in my opinion."

Kerber - who has based her game on superior physical fitness - suggested her advantage could be diluted by shortened deciders in Melbourne, where she won her first Slam in 2016.

"I like physical matches and if you come here to Australia, you have be really fit," she said.

"I have no idea if I like (the new rule) or not, we will see."

But the world No. 2, who lost 9-7 to Simona Halep in the deciding set of last year's Australian Open semi-final, saw both sides of the debate.

"It might be easier because you can save energy. On the other side, it is a tradition to play the advantage set," she said.

Among the other Slams, Wimbledon will use final-set tie-breaks at 12-12 from this year, the US Open plays a traditional tie-break at 6-6 and the French Open does not use a final set tie-break.