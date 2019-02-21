Federer to make clay-court return at Madrid Open

Roger Federer yesterday confirmed his participation for the Madrid Open in May, marking his return to the European clay-court season after two years away.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played this year since losing to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open's Round of 16 last month.

Federer, whose sole French Open title came in 2009, has preferred to skip the European clay season over the last two seasons to manage his schedule.

The 37-year-old Swiss is the second most successful player at the Caja Magica behind Rafael Nadal, winning three titles in 2006, 2009 and 2012.

"Federer is one of the best players of all time, it's no secret," tournament director Feliciano Lopez said in a statement.

"We are happy because his return to Madrid is a gift to the tournament but, above all, the fans will be able to see a unique player in the Caja Magica."