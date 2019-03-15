Federer, Nadal ease into Indian Wells quarter-finals

Former champions Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal edged closer to a blockbuster semi-final showdown at the Indian Wells Masters yesterday morning (Singapore time) with brisk fourth-round wins.

World No. 2 Nadal overpowered Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4 to book his quarter-final berth in one hour and 26 minutes. He will next take on 13th-ranked Russian Karen Khachanov, who beat world No. 9 John Isner 6-4, 7-6 (7/1).

Federer, seeking a record sixth title in the California desert, needed just 64 minutes to get past Britain's Kyle Edmund 6-1, 6-4. Federer will fight for a semi-final berth against Pole Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz, ranked 67th in the world, sent 25th-ranked Canadian Denis Shapovalov packing 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu defeated two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza 6-0, 6-1 for a spot in the Indian Wells semi-finals. She will next face Elina Svitolina, who clawed out a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Marketa Vondrousova. - AFP