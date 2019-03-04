Federer not obsessed over Connors' record

Roger Federer (above) defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Dubai Championship final, which earned the Swiss his 100th career title.

Roger Federer described winning his 100th career title as a "special, magical" achievement, but the 37-year-old insists he won't obsess over passing Jimmy Connors' all-time men's record of 109.

Federer reached the century mark with a ruthless 6-4, 6-4 dismantling of Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Dubai Championship final, his eighth trophy at the Gulf event.

His 100th title comes 18 years after he captured his first in Milan.

Federer, the winner of a record 20 Grand Slam titles, said that he's not particularly targeting the 109-mark of Connors.

"A lot of people always ask me about, 'Are you going to go for 109?'," said Federer.

"To answer the question is not easy. Winning five matches in six days or five matches in five days, it takes a different type of fitness.

"You can play a great tournament, play a brutal semi, you get unlucky sometimes with the schedule, whatever it may be.

"That's why you have to be fit on many fronts: mentally, physically; you have to be able to beat different types of players: beat them all on successive days."

Connors, who set his record in the 1970s and 1980s, took to Twitter to congratulate the Swiss star.

"Welcome to the 'Triple Digit' tournament victory club @rogerfederer - I've been a bit lonely - glad to have the company," wrote the American.

Federer, who has not played since the Australian Open in January, when he was defeated by Tsitsipas in the fourth round, said his two-decade longevity was key to the title century.

"It's a deep satisfaction, an immediate one. A lot of people always emphasise all the Slams, but I play on the ATP Tour. This is where I've won so many of them. Been around for so long," he added.

"I don't rest between Slams all the time, like people think I might be. This number proves that."

The Swiss star will have little time to contemplate achieving yet another record with Indian Wells in California, next on the agenda for the first Masters of the season.

Tsitsipas, who will become the first Greek to reach the world's top 10 today, paid tribute to his opponent.

"100 (titles) is just completely insane - I'd be happy with 100 wins. Seriously, I'm trying to get there," he said.