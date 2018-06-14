Tennis

Federer rallies to win in Stuttgart

Jun 14, 2018 06:00 am

Roger Federer came from behind to win his first match yesterday on his return from a break.

The 36-year-old Swiss maestro, who skipped the clay-court season , beat Mischa Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Stuttgart Open.

He faces Argentina's Guido Pella or India's P rajnesh Gunneswaran next.

Meanwhile, world No. 1 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen's Club as he takes a break after his 11th French Open title triumph, reported AFP.

"I've spoken to my doctors and I need to listen to what my body is telling me," the 32-year-old, who has won 17 Majors, said in a statement.

