Federer reaches 13th US Open q-final, but injured Djokovic pulls out

Roger Federer cruised into the last eight of the US Open yesterday morning (Singapore time), while Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev took inspiration from a booing crowd to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Federer, a five-time champion at Flushing Meadows, advanced to the US Open quarter-finals for the 13th time by routing Belgian 15th seed David Goffin 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 in only 79 minutes.

"Sometimes, these scores just happen," Federer said.

"You catch a good day, the opponent doesn't, then things happen very quickly... I found my groove after a while and was able to roll really. Never looked back.

"In a fourth round like this, if you can keep it nice, short, simple, you have to take them. I'm very happy."

The 38-year-old Swiss third seed, trying to stretch his men's Grand Slam record title total to 21, advanced to a last-eight match against Bulgaria's 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov.

Medvedev, a winner at Cincinnati and runner-up at Montreal and Washington in tune-up events, beat 118th-ranked German qualifier Dominik Koepfer 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/2).

Medvedev was booed by the crowd after the match and encouraged the jeers, waving a finger to symbolise he is No. 1 and saying they encouraged him to keep playing while hurt out of spite.

But defending champion Novak Djokovic said "life goes on" after a shoulder injury forced him to quit his clash with Stan Wawrinka.