Federer ready for Anderson barrage in Miami

Roger Federer is preparing himself for a barrage of Kevin Anderson big serves, after the Swiss superstar sealed his place in the ATP and WTA Miami Open quarter-finals in just 61 minutes yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Federer is celebrating 20 years at this tournament and edged closer to his fourth title in South Florida as the promising Russian Daniil Medvedev was swatted aside 6-4 ,6-2.

Next up for the 20-time Grand Slam-winning legend is the South African world No. 7 who famously beat the 37-year-old at Wimbledon in 2018 over five dramatic sets.

That triumph was Anderson's only win over Federer in six attempts - and the only time he's won a set.

But, having classily dealt with Medvedev, the former world No. 1 knows it won't be as straightforward with the giant Anderson at the other end of the Hard Rock Stadium's centre court.

"I think if you beat me at Wimbledon, you've got my attention," smiled Federer.

"He's got a great serve and I'm happy he's playing again after his injury.

"So from that standpoint, I know what I'm about to expect tomorrow. The matches I have played against him I know can be extremely close always, just because of his sheer possibilities that he has on the serve."

Defending champion John Isner, meanwhile, powered his way to the semi-finals as Roberto Bautista Agut, who sent world No. 1 Novak Djokovic crashing out in the previous round, was seen off 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 ,(7-5).

"I was pretty fortunate out there," confessed the American, who smashed down 24 aces compared to the Spaniard's tally of just three and will play the winner of Croatia's Borna Coric and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

In the women's draw, Simona Halep moved closer to reclaiming her world No. 1 crown after a well-executed 6-4, 7-5 triumph over China's Wang Qiang.

Halep needs only to reach Sunday's final to knock Naomi Osaka off the top of women's tennis after being deposed, following the Japanese's second Major win at the Australian Open earlier this year.