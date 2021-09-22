Federer recovering well after latest op

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer said he has faced no setbacks and is recovering well after his latest knee operation.

The 40-year-old, who pulled out of the US Open, said last month he would be sidelined for some time because he needed more knee surgery in order to resume playing.

Last year, he had two procedures which resulted in over a year of rehabilitation before he returned to action in March.

Federer last played at Wimbledon in July, when he lost in the last eight, ending his dream of a record-extending ninth title at the All England Club.

"I'm feeling actually really good... things are not as I hoped they would be, but I'm recovering well and the rehab is going really good," he told Eurosport.

"I've had no setbacks. I'm feeling strong and excited for what's to come. I wish I could be back on a tennis court as quick as possible, but I have to be patient."

Federer, who shares the men's record of 20 Grand Slam titles with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, believes that winning a calendar-year Grand Slam is still possible for a male player after Djokovic came close to the feat, only to stumble at the last hurdle - the US Open final.