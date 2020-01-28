Tennis

Federer saves seven match-points to reach Australian Open semis

Federer saves seven match-points to reach Australian Open semis
Roger Federer admitted that he did not deserve to win his match against Tennys Sandgren.PHOTO: AFP
Jan 28, 2020 03:55 pm

Roger Federer pulled off one of the greatest escapes of his career on Tuesday (Jan 28), saving seven match-points to come from two sets down and beat Tennys Sandgren for a place in the Australian Open semi-finals.

In a drama-packed match, the normally ice-cool Swiss was slapped with a code warning for swearing and needed a rare medical timeout for a mystery injury before winning 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.

His reward is a showdown against either long-time rival and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic or big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.

Admitting that he did not deserve the win, the 38-year-old master said: "You gotta get lucky sometimes, I tell you that."

 

Rafael Nadal has finished as the year-end No. 1 for the first time since 2008.
Tennis

Nadal: Ending the year as No. 1 gives me huge satisfaction

Related Stories

Federer rues missed opportunity to win ninth Wimbledon title

Federer feels 'a bit strange' to be in Wimbledon final, 16 years after his first Grand Slam win

Nadal reaches 12th French Open final after defeating Federer

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Roger FedererTennys Sandgrenaustralian open