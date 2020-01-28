Federer saves seven match-points to reach Australian Open semis

Roger Federer admitted that he did not deserve to win his match against Tennys Sandgren.

Roger Federer pulled off one of the greatest escapes of his career on Tuesday (Jan 28), saving seven match-points to come from two sets down and beat Tennys Sandgren for a place in the Australian Open semi-finals.

In a drama-packed match, the normally ice-cool Swiss was slapped with a code warning for swearing and needed a rare medical timeout for a mystery injury before winning 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.



His reward is a showdown against either long-time rival and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic or big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.

Admitting that he did not deserve the win, the 38-year-old master said: "You gotta get lucky sometimes, I tell you that."