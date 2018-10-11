Federer survives scare in Shanghai

Roger Federer was given a huge scare before finally seeing off Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to open his Shanghai Masters defence in unconvincing fashion last night.

The 37-year-old Swiss top seed faces Spain's unseeded Roberto Bautista Agut in the last 16 today.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion initially wasted little time stamping his mark on the tournament, breaking the 22nd-ranked Medvedev in the first game.

But Medvedev, fresh from winning the Japan Open, broke back and enjoyed even more luck on Federer's service in the second set, before Federer fought b ack.

Meanwhile, Juan Martin del Potro and Alexander Zverev both defied illness to join Federer and Novak Djokovic in the next round.