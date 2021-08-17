Federer to undergo more knee surgery

Roger Federer will miss the upcoming US Open and be sidelined for many months because he needs more knee surgery, an operation that the Swiss great said on Sunday will give him a "glimmer of hope" that he can resume his glittering career.

Speaking via a video posted on his Instagram account, the 40-year-old said doctors told him that to feel better for the medium- to long-term, he would need surgery on the knee that he injured again during the grass-court season.