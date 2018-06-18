Federer wins 98th ATP title
Roger Federer celebrated returning to the top of the world rankings by defeating Milos Raonic in the Stuttgart Open final yesterday.
The Swiss continued his domination over the Canadian with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) victory in the final to lift his 98th ATP title.
The 36-year-old, who had guaranteed his return to world No. 1 by reaching the final, will supplant Rafael Nadal when the new rankings are released today.
Federer's 78-minute win, sealing his first Stuttgart triumph, was the perfect tonic in his build-up to defending his Wimbledon crown, having extended his unbeaten 12-month sequence in grasscourt matches to 16. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now