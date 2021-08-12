Foot injury forces Nadal out of Toronto Masters
A nagging left foot injury forced Rafael Nadal out of the ATP Toronto Masters on Tuesday as top seed Daniil Medvedev rallied to reach the third round.
Nadal, a five-time champion in Canada, pulled the plug on his participation before his scheduled second-round opener with plans to return to Spain for treatment of the injury which kept him out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.
"I've had this issue for a couple of months," said the second seed. "I need to go back (to Mallorca) and try to find a way to be better again."
Medvedev rallied to beat Alexander Bublik 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now