Foot injury forces Nadal out of Toronto Masters

A nagging left foot injury forced Rafael Nadal out of the ATP Toronto Masters on Tuesday as top seed Daniil Medvedev rallied to reach the third round.

Nadal, a five-time champion in Canada, pulled the plug on his participation before his scheduled second-round opener with plans to return to Spain for treatment of the injury which kept him out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

"I've had this issue for a couple of months," said the second seed. "I need to go back (to Mallorca) and try to find a way to be better again."