Tennis

Foot injury forces Nadal out of Toronto Masters

Aug 12, 2021 06:00 am

A nagging left foot injury forced Rafael Nadal out of the ATP Toronto Masters on Tuesday as top seed Daniil Medvedev rallied to reach the third round.

Nadal, a five-time champion in Canada, pulled the plug on his participation before his scheduled second-round opener with plans to return to Spain for treatment of the injury which kept him out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

"I've had this issue for a couple of months," said the second seed. "I need to go back (to Mallorca) and try to find a way to be better again."

Medvedev rallied to beat Alexander Bublik 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round. - AFP

Tennis

Nadal battles foot pain on return

Related Stories

Zverev emulates Graf with tennis singles gold

Djokovic: As it gets tougher, I get better

Djokovic cruises into the last 16

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis