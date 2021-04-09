French Open postponed to May 30

This year's French Open tennis tournament has been postponed by a week due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will begin on May 30, the French Tennis Federation said yesterday.

The French Open, which last year was postponed by four months and took place in front of limited crowds, was due to start this year on May 23.

This year's edition of the clay-court Grand Slam will finish on June 13, two weeks before the expected start of Wimbledon.