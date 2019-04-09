Garbine Muguruza reigns at Monterrey Open

Spain's Garbine Muguruza retained her Monterrey Open title yesterday morning (Singapore time), when Victoria Azarenka retired injured from her first WTA singles final in three years.

Second seed Muguruza was leading the match between the two former world No. 1s 6-1, 3-1 when Azarenka decided she was unable to continue because of an injury to her right leg.

"It's unfortunate I couldn't give my best today, but I tried my hardest," a tearful Azarenka said at the presentation. "I want to say thank you to my son Leo, who is not with me. I'd love him to be here to share this with me because it is special."

The crowd responded with a chant of "Vika! Vika! Vika!".

Muguruza's victory ensured that the record run of different women winning WTA titles this season was extended to 16 tournaments.

"It's a great feeling to come back and defend a title," she said.